MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Nandan Nilekani, RS Sharma in govt advisory council to promote adoption of open network for digital commerce

Open network for digital commerce is expected to digitise the entire value chain, standardise operations, promote inclusion of suppliers, derive efficiencies in logistics and enhance value for consumers.

Priyanka Sahay
July 05, 2021 / 07:54 PM IST

The government has set up an advisory council to identify measures required to design and accelerate the adoption of open network for digital commerce in India.

The council will include RS Sharma, CEO of National Health Authority, Nandan Nilekani, Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys and Praveen Khandelwal, secretary-general of Confederation of All India Traders, among others.

Open network for digital commerce is expected to digitise the entire value chain, standardise operations, promote inclusion of suppliers, derive efficiencies in logistics and enhance value for consumers.

This happens at a time when the government has also been trying to amend Consumer Protection Rules for e-commerce sector in India.

The proposed rules have received criticisms with companies claiming it to be confusing and full of inconsistency.
Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #Amazon #e-com #Flipkart #Nandan Nilekani #RS Sharma
first published: Jul 5, 2021 07:53 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.