Nandan Nilekani, RS Sharma in govt advisory council to promote adoption of open network for digital commerce

The government has set up an advisory council to identify measures required to design and accelerate the adoption of open network for digital commerce in India.

The council will include RS Sharma, CEO of National Health Authority, Nandan Nilekani, Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys and Praveen Khandelwal, secretary-general of Confederation of All India Traders, among others.

Open network for digital commerce is expected to digitise the entire value chain, standardise operations, promote inclusion of suppliers, derive efficiencies in logistics and enhance value for consumers.

This happens at a time when the government has also been trying to amend Consumer Protection Rules for e-commerce sector in India.

The proposed rules have received criticisms with companies claiming it to be confusing and full of inconsistency.