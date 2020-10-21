Nancy Pelosi says COVID-19 deal on horizon, but timing unclear

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on October 21 said there was still the prospect for a deal on further COVID-19 relief despite resistance from Senate Republicans, adding that she was optimistic an agreement would be reached even as it was unclear whether it could pass before the election.

Pelosi, who said she was scheduled to continue talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), added that while she wanted the bill to be passed by November 1, it would hopefully include retroactive aid if approved after the November 3 election.