172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|nancy-pelosi-says-covid-19-deal-on-horizon-but-timing-unclear-5995911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 10:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nancy Pelosi says COVID-19 deal on horizon, but timing unclear

Pelosi, who said she was scheduled to continue talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), added that while she wanted the bill to be passed by November 1, it would hopefully include retroactive aid if approved after the November 3 election.

Reuters

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on October 21 said there was still the prospect for a deal on further COVID-19 relief despite resistance from Senate Republicans, adding that she was optimistic an agreement would be reached even as it was unclear whether it could pass before the election.

Pelosi, who said she was scheduled to continue talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), added that while she wanted the bill to be passed by November 1, it would hopefully include retroactive aid if approved after the November 3 election.

 
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 10:32 pm

tags #Business #Nancy Pelosi #Steven Mnuchin #United States #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.