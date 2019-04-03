App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nalco records all-round success in several sectors

Bauxite transportation has gone up to 72.31 lakh MT, which is also highest ever since inception.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aluminium major NALCO on Wednesday said it has recorded an all-round success and global benchmarks in 2018-19 creating records in several sectors.

Along with significant achievements on production front, the Navaratna CPSE achieved the distinction of lowest cost producer of alumina in the world (as per the Wood Mackenzie report), a company statement said.

It also said the company has also been ranked as the lowest-cost producer of Bauxite in the world.

With more than 100 per cent capacity utilization, NALCO's Panchpatmali mines has achieved bauxite excavation of 74.14 lakh MT, which is highest ever since inception, it said.

related news

Bauxite transportation has gone up to 72.31 lakh MT, which is also highest ever since inception. Company's Alumina refinery has produced highest-ever 21.53 lakh MT of Alumina Hydrate and set a new record, it said.

Steam & Power Plant (SPP) of Alumina Refinery achieved highest ever net power generation. Further, Aluminium Smelter achieved highest cast metal production of 4.40 lakh MT in last 8 years. NALCO's Smelter has produced highest-ever wire rod, billet, green anode, rodded anode, T-Ingot since inception. Wind power generation of 363 MU is also highest ever since inception.

Besides, NALCO's Smelter plant has also achieved a specific electrical energy consumption of 13,370 KWH per tonne of aluminium in 2018-19, which played a significant role in reduction of input cost and saving of Rs 54 crore to the company. The Captive Power Plant of NALCO has reduced the Specific Consumption of coal from 0.818 kg/kWh to 0.792 kg/kWh, resulting in a saving of Rs 52 crore, it said.

It may also be noted that NALCO has ended financial year 2018-19 on a strong performance in domestic sale which is highest-ever since inception.

Total metal sale of 4.41 lakh MT registered a growth of 3.5 per cent over last year and also Domestic sale of metal of 4.02 lakh MT registering a growth of 14.9 over last year are highest ever since inception, the release said.

Further, as per the Public Enterprise Survey of Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), the Company has been rated as the 3rd Highest 'Net Foreign Exchange Earning CPSE' in the Country for the year, it added.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Nalco #National Aluminium

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Methane Spike on Mars Hints at Water Reservoir Frozen Deep Underneath ...

Perambur Bypoll Contender 'Borrows' Rs 4 Lakh Crore from World Bank, G ...

Speed News: Catch The Day's Top Stories

With 4 Meena Candidates in Congress List, Community Asserts Its Clout ...

EC Issues Notice to Yogi Adityanath for 'Modi ki Sena' Remark, Seeks R ...

Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?

Delhi HC stays Till Apr 8 Interim Fee Hike by Private Unaided Schools

Have Agreed to Every Condition Laid Down by Jet Airways' Lenders, Says ...

Vivek Oberoi Defends 'PM Narendra Modi', Irrfan Khan Shares Love for F ...

Congress manifesto favours separatists, terrorists, says Nirmala Sitha ...

General elections 2019: BJP releases 16th list, drops Kirit Somaiya fr ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Govt, RBI will have to bring new rules: Amitabh Kant on SC order on Fe ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower on Skymet's 'below normal' monsoon war ...

Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Here's what analysts recommend

Here's why market expert Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Asian Paints

RBI far more dovish than it was 3 months ago, says Adrian Mowat

Days after talk of unity, fissures in Sena-BJP bonhomie: Mistrust amon ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 3: Hindu groups organise, ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix slowly veers towards madness in this or ...

Yaya Toure, Raheem Sterling slam Leonardo Bonucci, Massimiliano Allegr ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

IPL Live Score, MI vs CSK Match at Wankhede: Krunal Pandya departs for ...

Kalank Trailer Review: Aditya Roy Kapur outshines Alia and Varun in th ...

IPL style quotient: Salman Khan’s costume designer has a fashion adv ...

The gun that killed Vincent Van Gogh to go under the hammer in Paris

Kalank trailer: Is Sanjay Dutt still guilty about his life's Kalank?

Game Of Thrones writers begin scripting the next Star Wars?

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone looks unrecognisable as she wears her look ...

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.