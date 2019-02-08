Nalco Q3 profit drops 58% to Rs 302 crore

National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) Friday posted a 58 per cent decline in profit at Rs 301.76 crore for the December quarter.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 721.78 crore in the year-ago period, Nalco said in a BSE filing.

However, total income of the company in the October-December 2018 period increased to Rs 2,794.68 crore, over Rs 2,465.44 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Nalco has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power. Presently, the Centre holds 56.59 per cent equity of the company.