App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

NALCO plan envisages more than Rs 2,000 cr net profit by 2020

When the global economy was reeling under economic slowdown, with the metal sector being affected the worst, NALCO took a conscious decision of introducing an all weather business model that focuses on benchmarking and quantification, chairman and managing director, Tapan Kumar Chand said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aluminium major NALCO aims to raise its net profit to more than Rs 2,000 crore by 2020 and Rs 2,500 crore in next three years using a new business model, a top company official said on Friday.

When the global economy was reeling under economic slowdown, with the metal sector being affected the worst, NALCO took a conscious decision of introducing an all weather business model that focuses on benchmarking and quantification, chairman and managing director, Tapan Kumar Chand said.

"With the business model in place, the company doubled its net profit from Rs 669 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 1,342 crore in 2017-18. Now the company is all set to scale higher on financial front and envisages achieving a net profit of more than Rs 2,000 crore by 2020 and Rs 2,500 crore in the next three years," the Nalco CMD said.

Chand was speaking after inaugurating a National management conference (NamCon-2019) on "Weatherproof organisation: Challenging the Challenge" here.

related news

Besides, to retain business excellence, the company has consistently been working on with focus on sustainability through innovation, adoption of new technology, lower production cost and nurturing its human resources, he said.

Achievements give motivation and purpose gives objectivity to any organisation but to remain sustainable and successful, business organisations need to have insulation from detrimental effects of business environment, he said.

"One must remain well aware in advance of the changes in technology, statutory regulations and preferences of the customers" said Chand.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 08:06 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Nalco #net profit

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.