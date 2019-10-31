App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 11:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nalco gets awards for CSR project 'Nalco Ki Ladli'

Basant Kumar Thakur, Director (HR), NALCO received the Award from Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday, a company statement said.

National Aluminium Company (Nalco) has been honoured for excellence in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for its flagship project 'Nalco Ki Ladli' at the National CSR Awards ceremony.

Congratulating the Nalco Collective on this achievement, Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD, Nalco, said, "The journey for the Ladlis of Nalco began in 2015. Today, we have been recognised by the Government for putting our heart and soul into implementing the 'Nalco Ki Ladli CSR initiative, which is empowering the girl child in villages and becoming a powerful trigger for women empowerment."

Inspired by the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative of the Centre, the Nalco Ki Ladli programme provides adoption of poor girl students to enable them to study and settle in life, the statement said.

At present, Nalco has adopted 416 poor girl students from 66 villages in 45 schools in Angul and Damanjodi. Nalco plans to scale up the scheme at pan India level covering poor girl children of Odisha, aspiration districts of the country and Nalco's peripheral villages.

With a view to augment the scheme, Nalco has launched an innovative Employee Social Responsibility (ESR) programme recently, which offers employees a satisfying way to meaningfully contribute towards social causes. Under this scheme, the employees of the company get a chance to adopt the Ladlis and support their education.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Business #Companies #CSR project #Nalco

