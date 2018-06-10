NALCO bags Kalinga CSR Award

Navratna PSU National Aluminium Company Ltd has been honoured with the prestigious Kalinga CSR Award-2017 in recognition of its CSR activities for sustainable development.

The award was given away during the third National Seminar on "Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives-2018 (Evaluating Sustainable Development)" held here yesterday, a company statement said.

The award was given by Odisha's MSME Minister Prafulla Samal in the presence of Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD, NALCO.

On behalf of NALCO, S K Behera, AGM (Administration & CSR) and C R Bisoi, Sr Manager (CSR), received the award.

The seminar was organised by the Institute of Quality & Environment Management Services, Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad and HR Solution.