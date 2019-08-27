Nalco bags highest forex earner award from east

National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) has bagged the highest foreign exchange earner-Eastern Region award from the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

Nalco has exported goods worth Rs 4068.48 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 3612.45 crore in 2016-17.

The company earlier earned the distinction of being the lowest-cost producer of bauxite in the world in 2018.

Nalco recently said it was keen on doubling its production within seven years and wanted to become one of the global leaders in alumina production.

The company's capacity stood at 4.6 million tonne as of now, and was targeting to achieve 1.1 billion tonne by 2026.

In the special category for Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs Roma International got the Outstanding Women Entrepreneur, MSME-Gold (2016-17) and RKDS Exports Pvt. Ltd. for Outstanding Women Entrepreneur, Non MSME-Gold (2017-18).

Mortex (India) bagged Non MSME Gold awards for both years (2016-17 and 2017-18).

Former President Pranab Mukherjee gave away the awards on Monday.

The Eastern Region Export Excellence Awards was constituted in 2014 to reward the top performing exporters of Eastern and N-E India and thereby giving due acknowledgement and recognition towards their contribution in the nations and regions foreign trade.

The share of Eastern and North Eastern India was a little over 5.5 per cent of India's exports in 2018-19, much below the potential which exist in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Sushil Patwari, Regional Chairman-Eastern Region FIEO, congratulated the Award winners and wished them all success in their multi-faceted business ventures.

By their excellent performances, they have become role models for the entire exporting fraternity, said Patwari.