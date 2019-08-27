App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nalco bags highest forex earner award from east

The company earlier earned the distinction of being the lowest-cost producer of bauxite in the world in 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) has bagged the highest foreign exchange earner-Eastern Region award from the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

Nalco has exported goods worth Rs 4068.48 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 3612.45 crore in 2016-17.

The company earlier earned the distinction of being the lowest-cost producer of bauxite in the world in 2018.

Close

Nalco recently said it was keen on doubling its production within seven years and wanted to become one of the global leaders in alumina production.

related news

The company's capacity stood at 4.6 million tonne as of now, and was targeting to achieve 1.1 billion tonne by 2026.

In the special category for Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs Roma International got the Outstanding Women Entrepreneur, MSME-Gold (2016-17) and RKDS Exports Pvt. Ltd. for Outstanding Women Entrepreneur, Non MSME-Gold (2017-18).

Mortex (India) bagged Non MSME Gold awards for both years (2016-17 and 2017-18).

Former President Pranab Mukherjee gave away the awards on Monday.

The Eastern Region Export Excellence Awards was constituted in 2014 to reward the top performing exporters of Eastern and N-E India and thereby giving due acknowledgement and recognition towards their contribution in the nations and regions foreign trade.

The share of Eastern and North Eastern India was a little over 5.5 per cent of India's exports in 2018-19, much below the potential which exist in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Sushil Patwari, Regional Chairman-Eastern Region FIEO, congratulated the Award winners and wished them all success in their multi-faceted business ventures.

By their excellent performances, they have become role models for the entire exporting fraternity, said Patwari.

The FIEO President S K Saraf said, "West Bengal has a very rich industrial base but needs to be modernized to make it fully export worthy."

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 10:18 pm

tags #Business #Nalco

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.