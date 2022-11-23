 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nalanda India Fund sells 4.2% stake in Voltamp Transformers worth Rs 111 crore

PTI
Nov 23, 2022 / 08:52 PM IST

Nalanda India Fund on Wednesday divested a 4.2 per cent stake in heavy electrical equipment manufacturer Voltamp Transformers for Rs 111 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Nalanda India Fund offloaded 4,20,000 shares, amounting to 4.15 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 2,651.56 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 111.36 crore.

As of quarter ended September, Nalanda India Fund owned a 14.19 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the bourse.

On Wednesday, Nippon India Mutual Fund acquired 3 lakh shares of the firm.

Shares of Voltamp Transformers closed 1.83 per cent lower at Rs 2,682.25 apiece on NSE.