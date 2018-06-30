Naga Maheswar Rao elevated as Director-Planning at NLC India

Public sector NLC India Ltd today said Nadella Naga Maheswar Rao has assumed charge as its Director-Planning and Projects with immediate effect.

"...we wish to inform that in pursuance of Ministry of Coal letter dated 29th June, 2018 Nadella Naga Maheswar Rao has assumed charge on June 29, 2018 as Director (Planning and Projects)...", the company said in a BSE filing.

The 57-year-old Rao, an alumni of IIT, Delhi has held various responsibilities at NTPC Ltd and also at Reliance Power Ltd.

Prior to taking up the new role, he was serving NLC India as the Chief General Manager/OSD-Contracts and also in the Business Development Division, it added.