NAFED tenders to purchase 100,000 tonnes corn: Trade

Indian group NAFED has issued an international tender to purchase and import up to 100,000 tonnes of corn (maize), European traders said on Wednesday.
The corn should be sourced from Ukraine, they said.The tender closes on December 3 with offers having to remain valid up to December 24.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 12:30 pm