App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nachiket Mor's second term on RBI board cut short by govt: Report

Mor, who was informed about his removal from the board on September 20, will continue to be on the RBI's eastern board

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government has cut short Nachiket Mor's second term on the central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), even with over half his current tenure remaining, according to a report by The Economic Times.

In August 2017, Mor had been re-nominated by the government as a director on RBI's central board of directors for a second term. Mor was also appointed a member of the Eastern Area local board of the RBI.

"He had completed just a year of his four year term. He was brought for a second stint within four months of his stint because of his expertise in banking areas. But he used to speak up was not exactly the darling bureaucrats which could be a reason why his term was cut short (as reported)," a source was quoted as saying.

Mor was informed about his removal from the board on September 20, the news daily reported. However, he will continue to be on the central bank's eastern board.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Currently, Mor is the director of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) in India. The foundation, led by billionaire and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is a non-profit organisation that works in the fields of health, sanitation, financial services and agricultural development.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 09:47 am

tags #India #Nachiket Mor #RBI

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.