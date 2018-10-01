Nachiket Mor's second term on RBI board cut short by govt: Report

The government has cut short Nachiket Mor's second term on the central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), even with over half his current tenure remaining, according to a report by The Economic Times.

In August 2017, Mor had been re-nominated by the government as a director on RBI's central board of directors for a second term. Mor was also appointed a member of the Eastern Area local board of the RBI.

"He had completed just a year of his four year term. He was brought for a second stint within four months of his stint because of his expertise in banking areas. But he used to speak up was not exactly the darling bureaucrats which could be a reason why his term was cut short (as reported)," a source was quoted as saying.

Mor was informed about his removal from the board on September 20, the news daily reported. However, he will continue to be on the central bank's eastern board.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Currently, Mor is the director of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) in India. The foundation, led by billionaire and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is a non-profit organisation that works in the fields of health, sanitation, financial services and agricultural development.