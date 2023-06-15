English
    NaBFID raises Rs 10,000 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.43% coupon

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST
    National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) on June 15 raised Rs 10,000 crore through the issuance of listed bonds maturing in 10 years at 7.43 percent coupon, the company said in a release.

    The issue received bids worth Rs 23,629.50 crore from the investors, which is approximately 4.7 times oversubscribed against the base issue of Rs 5,000 crore.

    SBI Capital Markets was the lead advisor and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was the legal advisor for the issuance, the release said.

    NaBFID has received AAA credit rating from domestic credit rating agencies. It has also received in-principle listing approvals from both BSE and NSE, and the bonds are expected to be listed shortly.

    The release said that the entire shareholding of the institution is held by the central government, which has invested equity of Rs 20,000 crore and provided a grant of Rs 5,000 crore. The institution, in less than one year of its operations, has disbursed loans worth approximately Rs 15,000 crore.

