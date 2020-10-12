NABARD subsidiary invests Rs 50 crore via pooled loan in five NBFCs

NABSAMRUDDHI Finance, a subsidiary of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), has invested Rs 50 crore in five NBFCs through a Pooled Loan Issuance (PLI). Debt financier, Northern Arc Capital, structured and executed the deal, a press release said.

Through this PLI, NABSAMRUDDHI enabled debt for five leading NBFCs - Satya Microcapital, Sonata Microfinance, Kinara Capital, IntelleGrow and Berar Finance who operate in microfinance, SME finance and Vehicle finance segments, the release said.

Northern Arc acted as the guarantor in this transaction. The capital will be utilised by the five NBFCs to on-lend to under-banked households, small enterprises and purchasers of vehicles.

“The transaction will provide five strong NBFCs across sectors much-needed capital to shore up their liquidity and increase fresh disbursements to lower-income households and small businesses,” said PVS Suryakumar, Chairman, NABSAMRUDDHI Finance.

The PLI pools together a set of loans by an investor to diverse entities. Till date, the firm has executed 35 Pooled Issuance transactions and has raised Rs 2,500 crore for its clients through the product, the release said.

Northern Arc has also been instrumental in syndicating funds from domestic financial institutions under various regulatory schemes like TLTRO, PCG etc. and other special liquidity and refinancing schemes, it said.

NABSAMRUDDHI Finance was incorporated under Companies Act, 1956 on 17 February 1997 under the name of Agri Business Finance and registered as Non-Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India.

It is promoted with equity participation from NABARD, Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Government of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank, Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank and a few Industrial Houses/individuals from the State.

According to its website, the objective of NABSAMRUDDHI is to provide credit facilities to individuals and legal entities for promotion, expansion, commercialization and modernization of enterprises and individuals engaged in non-farm activities including microfinance, MSME, housing, education, transport, etc.