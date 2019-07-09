App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 06:54 PM IST

NABARD mulls risk-based supervision for regional rural & co-operative banks

The new framework will be on the lines of norms laid down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for scheduled commercial banks.

Representative image
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) that oversees regional rural banks and co-operative banks, is planning to move to risk-based supervision to assess the health of these lenders that operate at the grassroot level.

The new framework will be on the lines of norms laid down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for scheduled commercial banks. The banking regulator currently follows a Supervisory Programme for Assessment of Risk and Capital (SPARC) to supervise scheduled commercial banks.

NABARD will also move to SPARC, once the proposal is approved by its Board of Supervision. It currently follows the age-old CAMELS approach that typically focuses on earnings rather than risk. CAMELS stands for capital adequacy, asset quality, management, earnings, liquidity, and system and control.

Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, Chairman, NABARD said the shift to a new framework is doable in three years time. He said it will help cut down the duration required to carry out yearly inspections from 20 days to 10-12 days. Typically, NABARD carries out more than 300 inspections in a year.

Bhanwala said the new approach will help focus on problem areas in RRBs and co-operative banks. Based on the findings, NABARD can focus on growth and developmental aspects of better-rated banks, while for troubled banks it can turn attention to asset quality, recoveries and frauds.

NABARD has also recommended the consolidation of existing RRBs with their promoter banks. In 2019-20, the total number of RRBs were cut down to 45 from 56. The aim is to bring it down further to 38 this financial year.

Bhanwala said the move will help enable technological upgradations and better capital adequacy compliance of RRBs. The plan also extends to merge all District Co-operative banks with their respective State Co-operative Banks going forward. There are 364 DCBs as of now.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 06:54 pm

tags #co-operative banks #National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) #RBI #regional rural banks #risk based supervision

