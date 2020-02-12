NAA orders fresh anti-profiteering investigation on L'Oreal India: Report

The National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) has ordered a fresh probe into Goods and Services Tax (GST) profiteering at L'Oreal India, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The NAA has lowered the amount to Rs 186 crore from Rs 216 crore in its initial report without specifying the reason for the cut, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

“The reports furnished by DGAP cannot be accepted and he is directed to cause further investigation on the above issues and furnish a fresh report in terms of Rule 133 (4) of the CGST Rules, 2017,” the authority said in the order dated January 3, 2020.

“In the absence of clear cut findings on the issue, this authority cannot pass a reasoned and just order,” the NAA added in the statement.

Other multinational consumer goods companies have come under the scanner for profiteering from GST and not passing the benefits to the consumers. The NAA has previously fined companies such as Procter & Gamble India, Johnson & Johnson and Nestle India.