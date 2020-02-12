App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NAA orders fresh anti-profiteering investigation on L'Oreal India: Report

The NAA has previously fined companies such as Procter & Gamble India, Johnson & Johnson and Nestle India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) has ordered a fresh probe into Goods and Services Tax (GST) profiteering at L'Oreal India, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The NAA has lowered the amount to Rs 186 crore from Rs 216 crore in its initial report without specifying the reason for the cut, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

“The reports furnished by DGAP cannot be accepted and he is directed to cause further investigation on the above issues and furnish a fresh report in terms of Rule 133 (4) of the CGST Rules, 2017,” the authority said in the order dated January 3, 2020.

related news

“In the absence of clear cut findings on the issue, this authority cannot pass a reasoned and just order,” the NAA added in the statement.

Other multinational consumer goods companies have come under the scanner for profiteering from GST and not passing the benefits to the consumers. The NAA has previously fined companies such as Procter & Gamble India, Johnson & Johnson and Nestle India.


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 01:23 pm

tags #GST

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.