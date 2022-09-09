English
    Myntra to hire 16,000 workers to be festive season-ready: Report

    In the same period last year, the online fashion arm of Flipkart had hired 11,000 people, of which 7,000 were for direct jobs

    Moneycontrol News
    September 09, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST
    Myntra | Image: Shutterstock

    Myntra, the online fashion arm of Flipkart, is creating over 16,000 jobs this festive season for roles in delivery, logistics and warehouse handling, according to a report by business daily The Economic Times.

    Nupur Nagpal, Myntra's chief human resource officer, told ET that 10,000 of these will be direct employment opportunities (including 1,000 in contact centres) and 6,000 indirect--its highest hiring in any festive season so far.

    In the same period last year, Myntra had hired 11,000 people, of which 7,000 were for direct jobs. The expected demand is even more this time as the festive period will be celebrated in full glory after two years, according to Nagpal.

    Around half of the supply chain management staff from the current new batch will stay and continue working and the contact centre staff will continue till their contractual period, as per the report.

    This year, Myntra has added a new incentive--customer service champion--for last-mile delivery partners to recognise delivery partners with a maximum number of ‘five’ ratings from customers for their service.

    The roles for which Myntra is hiring this festive season, including its upcoming Big Fashion Festival (BFF), include sorting, packing, picking, loading, unloading, delivery, return inspection as well as cargo fleet management. More than 6,000 brands will be part of Myntra's BFF, a 50 percent increase from the previous year.

    Ahead of the festive season, most ecommerce, retail and logistics firms hire temporary workers and executives to help meet the jump in demand. Some of these new workers also get absorbed by these companies.
