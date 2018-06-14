App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Myntra opens fashion store in Bengaluru

Myntra opened a fashion store 'Roadster Go' which is loaded with some of the advanced technologies in fashion retail at the Mantri Mall

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A franchise partner of online shopping portal Myntra today opened here a fashion store 'Roadster Go' which is loaded with some of the advanced technologies in fashion retail. The shop, opened at the Mantri Mall, has some of the advanced technologies in product description and billing details.

Claimed to be the first in the country in the fashion retail segment, the store started by Myntra's franchise partner has 100 percent RFID (radio frequency identification) enabled digital screens that will help the customers get checkout in 30 seconds. Once the product is dropped in the RFID tray, the entire description with rates and total tally of the amount would appear on the touchscreen. Customers can pay either digitally or in cash.

"Once the payment is done, the RFID is deactivated and you can walk out of our store freely. But if you step out with the product without payment, the system will raise an alarm," chief executive officer of Myntra-Jabong Ananth Narayanan told media persons.

The launch of Roadster Go, according to Narayanan, would redefine the overall offline fashion shopping experience and mark the beginning of a new era in the fashion retail industry. Speaking on the future plans, Narayanan said Myntra would open 100 more stores of different brands, including 50Roadster stores in the next two years.

Manohar Kamath, head of Myntra FashionBrands, said the store offers multiple breakthrough innovations in offline shopping experience through a special amalgamationof fashion and technology. The store provides the prevailing rates of the products in Myntra online for the benefit of the customers.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 09:30 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Jabong #Myntra

