you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 11:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Myntra narrows consolidated losses to Rs 178.7 cr for 2017-18

It attributed the growth to the company's strategic initiative of hiving off its B2B business and focusing on its marketplace operations.

PTI
Online fashion retailer Myntra has narrowed its consolidated losses to Rs 178.7 crore for 2017-18, compared with a loss of Rs 655.8 crore in the previous fiscal, according to documents filed with the corporate affairs ministry.

The Flipkart-owned company saw its total income growing nearly threefold to Rs 427.4 crore in 2017-18 as against Rs 155.6 crore in the previous financial year, showed the documents, accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

"The total revenue from continuing operations of the company during the year 2017-18 was around 3.5 times its revenue from operations for the previous year," the company said.

It attributed the growth to the company's strategic initiative of hiving off its B2B business and focusing on its marketplace operations.

The company had sold its wholesale B2B trading business, together with all the assets and liabilities attributable to such business, on a going and "as is where is" basis to Myntra Jabong India Pvt Ltd during the financial year 2017-18, the documents said.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 10:48 pm

tags #Business #India #Myntra

