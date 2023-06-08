Myntra launches short-form videos to drive up engagement

Myntra Minis has been rolled out to more than 70 percent of Myntra’s existing users

Fashion e-tailer Myntra has launched Myntra Minis, a short-form video platform similar to Instagram Reels and TikToks, as it looks to highlight new products and increase user engagement.

In a report released earlier this year, analysts at Redseer, a consulting firm, said the short-form video (SFV) category was a fast growing one. As SFV gains popularity with an ever-increasing user base across metros and non-metros, their monetization is at a cusp of a breakout. Unleashing value across advertising, video commerce, and live gifting, SFV platforms and e-commerce players are looking at a total opportunity of $8-12 billion by 2030, the report added, which likely encouraged companies like Myntra to capitalise on the opportunity.

Videos that are shorter than one minute in duration typically fall under the SFV category.

Further, of the total, 80 percent of the existing videos are under one minute in duration, but the Walmart-owned company said it was looking to add more videos in the two and three minute category as well.

Arun Devanathan, Senior Director - Social Commerce, Myntra, said, “As we go deeper in building for our thriving base of young, trend-first shoppers, snackable videos that help them in their discovery of trends and brands felt like a fitting feature to introduce, especially as it gains popularity as a preferred content consumption medium.”

The monetisation effort comes at a time when the consumption of short-form content is gaining popularity among the millennials and Gen-Z groups, especially in Tier 2 and beyond towns.

This is yet another monetisation effort at Myntra, which has started levying a convenience fee of Rs 10 on every order placed on the platform above Rs 1,000, as it looks to put itself on the path to profitability.