English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Myntra gets master distribution rights for American fashion brand 'bebe' in India

    As part of the licensing agreement, Myntra will assist bebe with wholesale distribution through a network of independent third-party franchise partners and distributors.

    PTI
    June 01, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST

    Flipkart group firm Myntra Jabong has been granted the master distribution and management rights for US-based women's fashion brand 'bebe', according to a statement.

    As part of the licensing agreement, Myntra will assist bebe with wholesale distribution through a network of independent third-party franchise partners and distributors.

    The San Francisco-based fashion marquee brand will cater to the mass premium segment and is set to offer an extensive range of apparel across categories for women in India, particularly targeting the urban and fashion forward cohort, spread across the country's metros and tier 1 cities.

    "This association will eventually help bebe to establish a customer base in India," said Manohar Kamath, CXO and Chief - House of Brands, Flipkart Group.
    PTI
    Tags: #bebe #Business #Companies #fashion #Myntra
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 07:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.