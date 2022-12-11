Myntra gets 1.3 lakh first-time shoppers from non-metros on Day 1 of flagship sale

Fashion e-tailor Myntra on Sunday said it recorded 1.3 lakh first-time shoppers from non-metros on the first day of its flagship End of Reason Sale (EORS), with customers from Jaipur, Lucknow and Patna placing the most orders in terms of value.

According to experts, there has been a marginal increase in the average spending of online shoppers during the last festive season of Diwali and the growth in number of new customers has been key to the business growth of e-commerce platforms.

"The opening day of the event saw 130k first-time shoppers coming from non-metros. Over half of the overall shoppers from the initial day of the fashion event were women," Myntra said in a statement.

On the opening day, Bengaluru shopped the most among metros, followed by Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune. The top five non-metro cities that shopped in this period were Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Indore and Guwahati.

"Men and women have flanked the platform with equal enthusiasm, with a multitude of shoppers placing orders for millions of items. In addition to significant demand from the metros, Tier 2 and beyond cities and towns are also driving demand, indicating the rise of the non-metro fashion-forward shoppers," Myntra's Chief Business Officer Sharon Pais said.

The company recorded demand for fitness-related items from both metros and non-metros.

"Day 1 of the 7-day event witnessed 75 per cent growth in demand for sports shoes, over EORS-15 held last December and a whopping 800 percent spike in demand for smartwatches over BAU (business-as-usual) days. Customers were also seen upgrading their winter wear with 1.5 lakh sweatshirts and jackets purchased in all, on the opening day," the statement said.

The platform recorded a 200 per cent growth over BAU days on the day 1 in men's winter wear segment.

With the wedding season around, shoppers engaged in acquiring ethnic wear, which clocked a 300 per cent growth over BAU days. Global brands like Tommy Hilfger, Nautica, H&M, Mango and Levi's also recorded over 300 per cent growth in sales over BAU.

A 60 per cent growth over the previous winter edition of EORS was recorded in travel trolleys, indicating travel on the cards for the shoppers who wish to make the most of the upcoming holiday season, the statement said.