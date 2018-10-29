App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Myntra expands in-house brands portfolio with 'Sztori'

"Post identifying a white space opportunity in the segment, Myntra set out to design and develop merchandise under a new brand to cater to the category and make wearers look fashionable with multiple style options at affordable prices," Myntra said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Myntra Monday said it has expanded its in-house brands portfolio with the launch of 'Sztori', a move that will help the Flipkart-owned company tap into the multi-billion plus-size apparel segment.

"Post identifying a white space opportunity in the segment, Myntra set out to design and develop merchandise under a new brand to cater to the category and make wearers look fashionable with multiple style options at affordable prices," Myntra said in a statement.

The brand will offer a range of products for men and women in large to 4 times large sizes with prices ranging from Rs 799-1,999.

"Plus-size clothing is in great demand and it was time we offered something substantial in the category, opening up more avenues and possibilities for our customers," Manohar Kamath, CXO and Head Myntra Fashion Brands, said.

He added that research estimates that this segment will account for USD 5-6 billion in the USD 40-billion Indian online fashion apparel market by 2020.

"...(this) is approximately 10-12 per cent of the overall market, making it an important proposition," he said.

Myntra now has 17 fashion brands under its aegis that includes Roadster, HRX, Dressberry, Mast & Harbour, All about you, Moda Rapido and Anouk.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 03:29 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Flipkart #Myntra

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.