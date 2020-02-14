App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Myntra appoints Raghu Krishnananda as chief technology officer

In his previous role as the head of Service Platforms at Samsung Research Institute in Bengaluru, Krishnananda drove the design and development of personalisation and monetisation platforms

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Myntra (Image: Company website)
Myntra (Image: Company website)

E-commerce firm Myntra on Friday announced the appointment former Samsung executive Raghu Krishnananda as its chief technology officer.

"Technology is the backbone of Myntra and plays a very important role in shaping our proposition. Raghu joins us at a very interesting juncture, where the larger emphasis is on consumer engagement through content, with technology as the enabler," Myntra head Amar Nagaram said in a statement.

In his previous role as the head of Service Platforms at Samsung Research Institute in Bengaluru, Krishnananda drove the design and development of personalisation and monetisation platforms

Close
He has earlier led research and development teams in the US and India, in companies such as Yahoo, Goldman Sachs and Citibank.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 08:13 pm

tags #Business #Myntra

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.