Myntra appoints Raghu Krishnananda as chief technology officer

In his previous role as the head of Service Platforms at Samsung Research Institute in Bengaluru, Krishnananda drove the design and development of personalisation and monetisation platforms
E-commerce firm Myntra on Friday announced the appointment former Samsung executive Raghu Krishnananda as its chief technology officer.
"Technology is the backbone of Myntra and plays a very important role in shaping our proposition. Raghu joins us at a very interesting juncture, where the larger emphasis is on consumer engagement through content, with technology as the enabler," Myntra head Amar Nagaram said in a statement.
In his previous role as the head of Service Platforms at Samsung Research Institute in Bengaluru, Krishnananda drove the design and development of personalisation and monetisation platforms
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.