Myntra appoints Mithun Sundar as Chief Revenue Officer

Online fashion retailer Myntra today said it has appointed former PepsiCo executive Mithun Sundar as its Chief Revenue Officer.

He will assume office in June and report to CEO Ananth Narayanan, Myntra said in a statement.

Sundar, who succeeds Naresh Krishnaswamy, will be instrumental in continuing Myntra's growth pace, devising and implementing strategies for the next chapter in the brand's journey, Myntra said in a statement.

"His vast experience and expertise in strategy, sales and operations will play an important role in charting the next phase of growth for the company," Narayanan said.

Sundar was earlier associated with PepsiCo, where he served as the Senior Director, Strategy, for two-and-a-half years. He has over 13 years of experience in sales, marketing and strategy and has worked with companies like Unilever, Mckinsey & Co. and PepsiCo.