MyLogistics training 500 SpiceXpress employees on cold chain vaccine handling

PTI
December 14, 2020 / 11:23 AM IST
Three pharma companies have applied for emergency use authorisation of their COVID-19 vaccines in India

MyLogistics Gurukul is giving online training to more than 500 employees of SpiceJet's cargo arm SpiceXpress on cold chain vaccine handling, a press release said on Monday.

The Delhi-based training academy stated in the release that it is providing online training "over 2 days, 4 hours daily per batch of about 25 participants".

Pfizer, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute have currently applied with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency authorisation of their COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine can be available in the country as early as the first half of next year, AstraZeneca Country President Gagandeep Singh had said last Saturday.

MyLogistics Gurukul and Spicejet have come together to ensure each aspect of vaccine handling is taught to more than 500 employees of SpiceXpress that will handle the vaccine when it comes out, the release said.
Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

