App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mylan to commercialise Lupin's etanercept biosimilar

The introduction of biosimilars is an important mechanism to help increase access to more affordable biologics treatments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firms Mylan and Lupin will join hands to commercialise Lupin's biosimilar etanercept indicated for treating certain autoimmune diseases. As per the tie-up agreement, US-based Mylan will commercialise Lupin's proposed etanercept biosimilar in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Africa and most markets throughout Asia, said a joint statement by the companies.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Lupin will receive an upfront payment of USD 15 million and potential commercial milestones together with an equal share in net profits of the product," it added.

Etanercept is indicated to treat certain autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said: "This partnership enables us to accelerate our etanercept market plans across multiple regions globally, as we continue to advance our pipeline of biosimilar candidates." Mylan is well-positioned to commercialise Lupin's etanercept biosimilar given their significant expertise and global infrastructure, she added. In similar vein, Mylan President Rajiv Malik said: "The collaboration with Lupin is yet another positive step in our ongoing efforts to bring key biosimilars, like etanercept, to patients around the world as quickly as possible."

related news

The introduction of biosimilars is an important mechanism to help increase access to more affordable biologics treatments, he added. Mumbai-based Lupin has successfully completed its etanercept biosimilar phase 3 clinical trial in February 2018 and has filed the product with the European Medicines Agency and plans to file it in other jurisdictions also, the statement said. According to IQVIA, Enbrel had global brand sales of around USD 11.6 billion for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, it added.

Shares of Lupin were trading at Rs 905 per scrip on BSE, up 1.42 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 03:20 pm

tags #Biosimilar Etanercept #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #Lupin #Mylan

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.