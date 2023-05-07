Myanmar Airways International launches Chennai-Yangon direct flights

Myanmar Airways International

Private airline Myanmar Airways International (MAI) has commenced direct non-stop flights between Chennai and Yangon, boosting connectivity between the two countries, the airliner said on Sunday.

An Embraer E190LR aircraft with a seating capacity of 98 seats -- six in business class and 92 in economy -- would be operated between the two cities. Chennai is the latest city to be served by MAI after Delhi, Kolkata and Gaya.

On its arrival at Chennai airport on Saturday, the maiden flight was welcomed with a traditional water salute by officials of the Airports Authority of India, among others, a press release said.

The launch of new flights in 2023 also marks 75 years of cordial ties between India and Myanmar, it said.

Nearly 48 passengers arrived in Chennai from Yangon while 70 passengers travelled from Chennai to Yangon on the inaugural flight.

Honorary consul of Myanmar Professor Ranganathan J along with Chennai Airport Director S S Raju formally inaugurated the launch of the service by lighting a traditional lamp at the international departure terminal in the city.

With the launch of non-stop flights of Myanmar Airways International, travellers from Chennai can easily visit tourist destinations in the neighbouring country including Yangon, Mandalay, Bagan and Ngapali Beach among others.

The new flight connection is aimed at mutually benefiting and improving trade as well as the health and leisure tourism sectors of both countries The flights will be operated every Saturday and the aircraft will depart from Yangon at 8 AM local time and arrive in Chennai at 10.15 AM. In the return direction, the flight from Chennai will leave at 11.15 AM and arrive in Yangon at 3.15 PM.

Myanmar Airways International currently operates in 18 international destinations and 18 domestic destinations and has seamless interline arrangements with 34 carriers, a company release said.

Myanmar Airlines International is represented by the STIC Travel Group in the country.