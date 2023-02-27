 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

MWC 2023: Route Mobile launches digital identity & security suite TruSense

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

TruSense will operate as a dedicated strategic business unit under Route Mobile (UK). It will cater to the requirement of "securing digital transactions through a reliable ecosystem, enabling businesses to authenticate the end user in a frictionless way", a release said.

The proliferation of connected devices and availability of inexpensive data has led to a proportionate increase in cyber crimes (Representative image)

Cloud communication platform Route Mobile on February 27 launched TruSense Identity Ltd, a digital identity and security suite, at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona.

TruSense will operate as a dedicated strategic business unit under Route Mobile (UK), a press release stated. The company will cater to the requirement of "securing digital transactions through a reliable ecosystem, enabling businesses to authenticate the end user in a frictionless way", it added.

“Digital identity is a very critical asset in our lives today. Enterprises have to be ready to thwart identity theft in real‐time to prevent loss of revenue. At the same time, ensuring that customers do not fall prey to frauds and be inconvenienced with another layer of security through their online journey is also important," Route Mobile's managing director and group CEO Rajdipkumar Gupta said.

"Trusense ensures secure authentication, reliable identity verification and intelligent fraud detection with a frictionless user experience," he added.