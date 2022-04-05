 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds

Your Money Matters | ETF vs Index Fund vs Fund of funds

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST

With the rapid growth of passive schemes, there is also growing confusion about the methods to invest in them. Sumaira Abidi explains how an ETF is different from an index fund and how they both differ from fund of funds.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #ETFs (exchange-traded funds) #ETFs or Index Funds #index funds #Mutual Funds
first published: Apr 5, 2022 08:39 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.