Yes Mutual Fund files offer document with SEBI for overnight scheme

The scheme will allocate its entire corpus in debt securities and money market instruments with residual maturity of the next business day
Yes Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch Yes Overnight Fund, an open-ended debt scheme investing in overnight securities, according to the draft offer document on the regulator's website.
The scheme will allocate its entire corpus in debt securities and money market instruments with residual maturity of the next business day.
Other features --
Plans: Regular and direct
Options: Growth and dividend
Minimum investment: Rs 1,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
Exit load: NilPerformance Benchmark: CRISIL Overnight IndexNot sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.