Yes Bank crisis: Bank of Baroda MF, UTI MF to sidepocket exposure to bank's perpetual bonds

Bank of Baroda Mutual Fund and UTI Mutual Fund have side-pocketed their exposures to Yes Bank bonds in a bid to prevent the distressed assets from damaging the returns generated from more liquid and better-performing assets.

The move comes following the downgrade of rating of debt instruments of Yes Bank Limited to D( Default Category) by ICRA on March 6, 2020.

Two schemes of Bank of Baroda Mutual Fund--Baroda Treasury Advantage Fund and Baroda Credit Risk Fund had investments worth Rs 53.69 crore in Tier 1 perpetual bonds of Yes Bank as on January 31, 2020.

As of March 6, 2020, Baroda Treasury Advantage Fund & Baroda Credit Risk Fund, had exposure to Yes Bank 09.00 percent (Perpetual BASEL III compliant Additional Tier I) 18-Oct-2022 issued by YES Bank Ltd, according to a note from the fund house.

In a statement, Bank of Baroda Mutual Fund said, “The security (perpetual bonds) of Yes Bank held in the Schemes of Baroda Mutual Fund are being marked down to a value of Zero on March 6, 2020. The valuation adjustment reflects the realizable price of the security on the date of valuation.”

In the draft reconstruction plan for Yes Bank announced by RBI, the instruments qualifying as Additional Tier 1 Capital issued by Yes Bank Ltd under Basel III framework shall stand written down permanently in full, from the Appointed date (date to be specified by the Central Govt), the fund house said in a statement.

UTI Mutual Fund, in a separate note, said, "Pursuant to the downgrade of debt instruments of Yes Bank Limited to ‘D’ (i.e. ‘below investment grade’) by ICRA Limited on March 06, 2020, UTI Mutual Fund proposes to create a segregated portfolio in respect of debt securities of Yes Bank Limited in UTI Credit Risk Fund and UTI Medium Term Fund effective from March 06, 2020 subject to approval from the Board of Trustees."

UTI Mutual Fund holds investments worth nearly Rs 50 crore worth of holding in 9.5% perpetual bonds of the beleaguered bank.

In all, 11 mutual funds had exposure worth Rs 2,819 crore to bonds of the bank as on Jan 31, 2020, according to the data sourced from Morningstar India.

On March 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a month-long moratorium on Yes Bank. It has restricted the withdrawals that customers can make from their Yes Bank accounts to Rs 50,000 until April 3, 2020.

The moratorium comes after Rana Kapoor-promoted bank failed to raise capital to address potential loan losses and in the wake of deteriorating financials of the bank.

In December 2018, regulator SEBI had permitted mutual funds to create segregated portfolios, or side-pocketing, with respect to debt and money market instruments. In case of a credit event that is a credit downgrade, like below investment grade and similar, segregated portfolio may be created.

Creation of segregated portfolios is a mechanism to separate distressed, illiquid and hard-to-value assets from other more liquid assets in a portfolio.

Side pocketing for segregating defaulted assets as a provision was allowed by SEBI which has helped earlier in handling default or late payments in debt papers of ADAG, Essel Group, among others. By this method, the remaining value of MF scheme is safeguarded.

Other fund houses are also expected to follow suit. Apart from Bank of Baroda Mutual Fund, Nippon India MF, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, PGIM MF are some of the fund houses that had exposure to Yes Bank’s bonds.

IMPACT OF SEGREGATION ON INVESTORS

Upon recovery of money from the segregated portfolio, whether partial or in full, the money so recovered will be distributed to investors in proportion to their holdings in the segregated portfolio after proportionate recovery of TER.

Investors redeeming their units will get redemption proceeds based on the NAV of the main portfolio and will continue to hold units of the segregated portfolio.

Investors subscribing to the schemes will be allotted units only in the main portfolio based on its NAV.

Both the fund houses will disclose separate NAVs of the segregated and main portfolios from the date of creation of the segregated portfolio.

A statement of account indicating the units held by the investors in the segregated portfolio along with the NAV of both the segregated portfolio and the main portfolio as of the day of the credit event will be communicated to investors within five working days of the creation of the segregated portfolio.