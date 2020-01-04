Wrap: Cautious October-December quarter growth for mutual fund industry

As we enter 2020 there are hopes of a revival in the stock market fortunes, especially since 2019, on the whole, was a mixed bag for the mutual fund (MF) industry.

Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed that of the 41 players, the industry's average assets under management (AUM) data for the October-December quarter stood at Rs 26.7 crore.

This was a 4 percent growth, up from the Rs 25.6 crore AUM recorded for the July-September quarter and Rs 25.4 crore AUM recorded in the April-June quarter.

While it did indicate a trending growth line, the AUM data also displayed the cautious approach of investor classes towards investment deployment. This because the growth is marginal against the troubled June-September quarter when investor pessimism was at its peak.

The growth, however, is still a silver lining as after a year of defaults and downgrades that spelt trouble for the MF industry, it managed to maintain a growth trajectory.

The top five MFs namely HDFC MF, ICICI Pru MF, SBI MF, Aditya Birla Sunlife MF and Nippon MF maintained their top five positions - in that order. These five however registered meagre growths rates.

HDFC MF grew from Rs 3.7 lakh crore to Rs 3.8 lakh crore, ICICI Pru from Rs 3.4 lakh crore to Rs 3.6 lakh crore, SBI MF from Rs 3.2 lakh crore to Rs 3.5 lakh crore, and Nippon MF grew from Rs 2.02 lakh crore to Rs 2.04 lakh crore.

AMFI AUM data for the October-December quarter is not a rosy picture for all players in the MF industry.

Growth of top player Aditya Birla MF declined from Rs 2.5 lakh crore to 2.3 lakh crore, and another 12 fund houses also suffered a decline in AUM.

These include IIFL MF, which declined from Rs 1,340 crore to Rs 1,230 crore, Pramerica MF from Rs 4,260 crore to Rs 4,040 crore, HSBC MF from Rs 11,740 crore to Rs 11,250 crore, and JM Financial from Rs 6,480 crore to Rs 5,380 crore, approximately.

Overall participation from retail investors in Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) has been strong, but the per SIP investment amount also needs to grow to sustain inflows, said an industry source.