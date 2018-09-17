UTI Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for global focused growth equity fund of funds scheme

The scheme will invest 95-100 percent in units issued by TRPF SICAV Global Focused Growth Equity Fund
UTI Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s permission to launch UTI Global Focused Growth Equity Fund, an open-ended fund of funds scheme investing in T Rowe Price Funds SICAV Global Focused Growth Equity Fund, according to draft offer document on the markets regulator’s website.
The scheme will invest 95-100 percent in units issued by TRPF SICAV Global Focused Growth Equity Fund, while up to 5 percent will be deployed in money market instruments including collateralised borrowing and lending obligation, reverse repo and units of domestic schemes.Other features:
* Plans: Regular and direct
* Options: Growth and dividend
* Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter
* Exit load: 1 percent if investments are redeemed after one year from the allotment date
* Fund manager: Kamal Gada* Performance benchmark: MSCI All Country World Index