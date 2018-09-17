App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UTI Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for global focused growth equity fund of funds scheme

The scheme will invest 95-100 percent in units issued by TRPF SICAV Global Focused Growth Equity Fund

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

UTI Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s permission to launch UTI Global Focused Growth Equity Fund, an open-ended fund of funds scheme investing in T Rowe Price Funds SICAV Global Focused Growth Equity Fund, according to draft offer document on the markets regulator’s website.

The scheme will invest 95-100 percent in units issued by TRPF SICAV Global Focused Growth Equity Fund, while up to 5 percent will be deployed  in  money market instruments including collateralised borrowing and lending obligation, reverse repo and units of domestic schemes.

Other features:
* Plans: Regular and direct
* Options: Growth and dividend
* Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter
* Exit load: 1 percent if investments are redeemed after one year from                                       the allotment date
* Fund manager: Kamal Gada* Performance benchmark:  MSCI All Country World Index
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 10:10 am

tags #Business #MF News #UTI Mutual Fund

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.