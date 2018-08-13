UTI Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for 10-year gilt scheme

UTI Mutual Fund has sought approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch UTI Gilt Fund - 10 year constant maturity, as per the draft offer document on the regulator's website.

The open-ended debt scheme will allocate at least 80 percent of its corpus in securities issued by the Centre or state governments or any security that is unconditionally guaranteed by the Centre or state governments.

It can also deploy up to 20 percent in collateralised borrowing and lending obligation, repo, reverse repo, and instruments of such nature.

Other features:* Plans: Regular and direct* Options: Growth and dividend* Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter* Exit Load: Nil* Fund manager: Sudhir Agrawal* Performance benchmark: CRISIL 10 Year Gilt Index