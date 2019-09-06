UTI MF ropes in Centrum Broking's Ankit Agarwal to replace Lalit Nambiar

UTI Mutual Fund has appointed Ankit Agarwal as fund manager with effect from August. He will be replacing Lalit Nambiar and manage UTI Midcap Fund, an official from the fund house confirmed.

Last month, Moneycontrol had exclusively reported that Lalit Nambiar, Executive Vice President and fund manager at UTI Mutual Fund, has resigned from the fund house and was serving his notice period.

Prior to joining UTI Mutual Fund, Agarwal, who has more than 12 years of experience, worked with Centrum Broking as Senior Vice President-Fund Manager. He has also been associated with Lehman Brothers and Barclays Wealth.