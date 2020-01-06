App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UTI MF receives Rs 20.5 crore for debt investments in Altico Capital

Certain UTI Mutual Fund schemes invested in debt instruments of Altico Capital India Ltd that were downgraded to below investment grade by credit rating agencies on September 13, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

UTI Mutual Fund has received Rs 20.5 crore for debt investments in Altico Capital India Ltd, according to a press release from the fund house.


Certain UTI Mutual Fund schemes invested in debt instruments of Altico Capital India Ltd that were downgraded to below investment grade by credit rating agencies on September 13, 2019.


“On December 30, 2019 Altico Capital India Ltd distributed available cash to lenders in proportion to their respective overdue aggregate principal amount outstanding and interest accrued up to September 12, 2019.In connection with the above, certain UTI Mutual Fund schemes received an aggregate amount of Rs 20.50 crores from Altico Capital India Ltd and such schemes accounted for their respective portion of such amount,” the fund house stated in a press release.

As per SEBI guidelines, the applicable UTI Mutual Fund schemes marked down their respective exposures to such instruments by 75 percent on September 13, 2019.



First Published on Jan 6, 2020 06:56 pm

tags #Altico Capital #Business #MFnews #UTI Mutual Fund

