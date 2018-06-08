App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UTI MF launches an open-ended Nifty 50 index fund; offer to close on June 22

The scheme will invest its entire corpus in securities covered by the underlying index

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

UTI Mutual Fund on Friday launched an open-ended scheme tracking the Nifty Next 50 Index, UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund, a press release from the fund house stated.

The scheme will invest its entire corpus in securities covered by the underlying index. It also has the provision to invest in money market instruments including collateralised borrowing and lending obligations (CBLO) and in units of liquid mutual fund.

Other features:
Minimum investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
Entry load: Nil
Exit load: Nil
Benchmark index: Nifty Next 50 IndexFund Manager: Kaushik Basu
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 03:21 pm

tags #Business #MF News #Mutual Funds #UTI Mutual Fund

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.