UTI MF launches an open-ended Nifty 50 index fund; offer to close on June 22

UTI Mutual Fund on Friday launched an open-ended scheme tracking the Nifty Next 50 Index, UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund, a press release from the fund house stated.

The scheme will invest its entire corpus in securities covered by the underlying index. It also has the provision to invest in money market instruments including collateralised borrowing and lending obligations (CBLO) and in units of liquid mutual fund.

Minimum investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafterEntry load: NilExit load: NilBenchmark index: Nifty Next 50 IndexFund Manager: Kaushik Basu