App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

UTI MF creates segregated portfolio after rating downgrade of Altico Capital

The move will help prevent the distressed assets from damaging the returns generated from more liquid and better-performing assets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

UTI Mutual Fund September 13  said it has created a separate portfolio -- UTI Credit Risk Fund -- segregated from its main holding, following the downgrade of debt instruments of Altico Capital India, a lender to real estate companies.

The move will help prevent the distressed assets from damaging the returns generated from more liquid and better-performing assets.

Pursuant to downgrade of debt instruments of Altico Capital to 'B' -- 'below investment grade' -- by CARE Ratings, UTI Mutual Fund has decided to create segregated portfolio in respect of Altico Capital India in UTI Credit Risk Fund.

Close

"The board of Trustees of UTI Mutual Fund has approved the creation of segregated portfolio in UTI Credit Risk Fund. Investors are hereby informed that with effect from September 13, 2019 securities of Altico Capital India will be segregated from total portfolio in the captioned scheme," the fund house said in a statement.

related news

Till Thursday, UTI Credit Risk Fund has an exposure of Rs 201.82 crore, amounting to 5.85 per cent of assets under management, in debt security of Altico Capital.

Upon recovery of money from Altico Capital in the segregated portfolio, whether partial or full, it will be distributed to the investors in proportion to their holding in the segregated portfolio.

"Existing investors in the scheme, as on the day of creation of segregated portfolio, shall be allotted equal number of units in the segregated portfolio as held in the main portfolio," the fund house said.

"A statement of account indicating the units held by the investors in the segregated portfolio along with the net asset value of both segregated portfolio and the main portfolio as on the day of the credit event shall be communicated to the investors within five working days of creation of the segregated portfolio," it added.

UTI Mutual Fund is one of the leading players with investor accounts of over 1 crore under its 182 schemes as on August 31, 2019.

In December last year, Sebi had permitted mutual funds to create segregated portfolios with respect to debt and money market instruments.

In case of a credit event that is a credit downgrade like below investment grade and similar, segregated portfolio may be created.

Creation of segregated portfolios is a mechanism to separate distressed, illiquid and hard-to-value assets from other more liquid assets in a portfolio.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Sep 13, 2019 07:36 pm

tags #Business #MF News #UTI Mutual Fund

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.