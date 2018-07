Moneycontrol News

UTI Healthcare Fund which was co-managed by Ritesh Rathod has resigned from the fund house with effect from July 17, UTI Mutual Fund said in an addendum.

NAME OF THE SCHEME FUND MANAGER (New) FUND MANAGER (Previous) UTI Healthcare Fund V. Srivatsa V. Srivatsa Ritesh Rathod

The changes are as follows:All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.