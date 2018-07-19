Union Mutual Fund launches equity savings fund, offer to end July 30

Union Mutual Fund has launched the Union Equity Savings Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in equity, arbitrage and debt, a press release from the fund house stated.

The scheme will invest in a combination of diversified equity and equity- related instruments, arbitrage and derivative strategies along with exposure in debt and money market instruments.

The scheme will follow a multi-cap strategy for stock picking based on a bottom-up analysis. The fund manager will increase equity allocation when markets go down and decrease equity allocation when markets go up.

Vinay Paharia, Chief Investment Officer, Union Mutual Fund will manage the scheme.