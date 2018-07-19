Union Mutual Fund launches equity savings fund, offer to end July 30

The scheme will invest in a combination of diversified equity and equity related instruments, arbitrage and derivative strategies
Union Mutual Fund has launched the Union Equity Savings Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in equity, arbitrage and debt, a press release from the fund house stated.
The scheme will invest in a combination of diversified equity and equity- related instruments, arbitrage and derivative strategies along with exposure in debt and money market instruments.
The scheme will follow a multi-cap strategy for stock picking based on a bottom-up analysis. The fund manager will increase equity allocation when markets go down and decrease equity allocation when markets go up.