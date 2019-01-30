App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Union Mutual Fund launches arbitrage fund; NFO to close February 13

The scheme will invest in arbitrage opportunities between spot and futures prices of exchange-traded equities and the arbitrage opportunities available within the derivative segment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Union Mutual Fund on January 30 launched Union Arbitrage Fund, an open-ended scheme which will close on February 13.

In terms of asset allocation, the scheme will investment 65-90 percent of its corpus in equity and equity related instruments (as part of hedged/arbitrage exposure), while 10-25 percent will be deployed in debt money market Instruments including margin money deployed for derivatives transactions.

Other features:

Plans: Direct and regular

Options: Growth and dividend

Minimum investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter

Exit Load: --0.25 percent if units are redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 1 month from the date of allotment of units,

--Nil if units are redeemed or switched out after completion of 1 month from the date of allotment of units.

Performance benchmark: NIFTY 50 Arbitrage Index$

Fund Managers:  Vishal Thakker (Equity Portion) and Devesh Thacker  (Debt Portion)
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Business #MF News #Union Mutual Fund

