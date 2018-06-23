This week in MF: Fund houses line up pharma, healthcare funds to tap sector potential

Domestic mutual funds are lining up schemes that invest in pharmaceutical companies and healthcare to tap the potential upside after the sector got battered in the last 3 years.

Fund managers believe valuations of pharma companies is cheap, given their prolonged underperformance in the past three years leaving room for significant potential upside.

After underperforming benchmark equity index during the last three years, the Nifty Pharma index has shot up 14 percent in June so far, while Nifty is up around 1.17 percent.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund have already launched their pharma and healthcare funds, while Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s approval to launch the same.

In the last few years, the pharmaceutical industry was hit both at home and globally. The sector suffered after there was pressure on companies to reduce prices due to increasing competitive intensity in India.

While globally, after buyer consolidation in the US market and FDA inspections prompting the stoppage of US sales from Indian plants hurt performance overseas.

The fund manager of Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund, Vrijesh Kasera, who is also a senior analyst at the fund house said, “We believe that the last 3 years has taken out a lot of froth in terms of both earning expectations and valuations.”

“If we look at the recent trend that’s emerging from the US market, commentary from global pharma companies indicate early signs of stabilization in the market, with players vacating the market which has become economically unviable. The investments on R&D front are also being recalibrated and costs being monitored closely,” he added.

According to the scheme information document, the fund will invest in equity and equity-related securities of companies benefiting directly or indirectly from the healthcare and allied sectors in India.

The scheme will allocate at least 80 percent of the assets in pharma, healthcare, and allied sectors.

Healthcare includes hospitals, diagnostics, medical insurance, medical equipment, fine chemicals and other allied sectors.

Most of these sub-sectors unlike pharma generates the majority of its revenues from the domestic market.

With lack of medical infrastructure and facilities in India, asset managers believe there are a lot of opportunities for the incumbents to grow and penetrate the market.

Back home in India, the proposed central government initiative on insuring ~10 crore households with Rs 5 lakhs through “Ayushman Bharat” program, would open up a big opportunity of growth for the Indian healthcare industry, considering we still have ~70% of our population in the rural areas, according to fund managers.

They believe if an investor has a 3-5 year view, the sector has the potential to generate good value for the investors.

Currently, MF industry offers four healthcare funds and in the last 3 months, Reliance Pharma Fund has delivered the highest 8.95 percent. Barring SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund, the other two schemes --Tata India Pharma & Healthcare Fund have delivered positive returns in the range of 1.-3.8 percent.

Also Read: Other mutual fund sector stories during the week:

SEBI ED says cases of mutual funds abstaining in e-voting down to 8% from 40%

Mirae Asset MF's Kasera says healthcare sector to generate good value over 3-5 years

Union MF underweight on financial services; bets on healthcare, IT sectors: CIO Paharia

Shriram MF revises exit load for equity and debt opportunities fund

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund revises exit load on 3 schemes

Tata Mutual Fund revises fund managers for several equity schemes

Principal MF adds extra facilities in systematic invest as super SIP

L&T MF seeks SEBI nod for open-ended equity scheme investing in 30 stocks

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for equity savings scheme