These 22 stocks helped the top 5 PMS schemes outsmart Nifty in January

Gaurav Sharma
Feb 15, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

As many as 171 schemes performed better than the Nifty while 43 of these schemes generated positive returns.

PMS schemes cater to wealthy investors with ticket sizes exceeding Rs 50 lakh. (Representative image)

In 2022, Indian equities outshone global markets by a considerable margin. However, the tide reversed in January and the Indian stock market began the year on a weak note.

Factors impacting Indian indices

When global peers (including emerging markets) made healthy gains in January, the Indian benchmarks remained quite volatile and lost over 2 percent. However, experts suggest that the Indian equity market had outperformed its global peers by a significant margin earlier in 2021 and 2022, which to a certain extent explains India’s relative underperformance in January.

Neeraj Chadawar, head, quantitative equity research, Axis Securities, pointed out, “Currently, FTSE India is trading at an 86 percent PE premium to the EM index, as against the 40 percent average premium.”