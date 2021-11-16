These 22 stocks from top 5 PMSes outperformed Nifty in October, worth a look?

live bse live

Indian markets, like most of the world indices, have been on a record-breaking spree on back of abundant liquidity and low interest rates.

The Nifty touched its all-time high of 18,604 on October 19 before witnessing correction for the rest of the days, gaining only 0.3 percent during the month.

The Indian market moved in tandem with its Asian peers and lost some of its sheen with the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turning net sellers in October for the first time since March 2021.

“Optimism on Indian bourses also dampened with several international brokerages downgrading their outlook on Indian equities citing unfavourable risk-reward ratios,” Shrikant Chauhan, Head, Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said.

Broader sentiment continued to be directionless as retail investors, domestic as well as foreign institutional investors, were prudent about opportunities other than equities, he added.

The Nifty and the Nifty Midcap 100 were up 0.3 percent in October. The Sensex moved up 0.31 percent, BSE largecap 0.34 percent, BSE 500 multicap 0.22 percent and midcap ended October 0.1 percent higher. The BSE smallcap ended 0.4 percent down.

But several Portfolio Management Services (PMS) schemes from the broader market outperformed the indices.

These schemes cater to wealthy investors with portfolio sizes exceeding Rs 50 lakh. Their professional fee structure is also different from a regular mutual funds. They invest in quality businesses and companies through equities with an objective to grow wealth over the long term.

Of the 275 schemes tracked by pmsbazaar.com in October, 130 generated better returns than the Nifty, the data shows.

Pmsbazaar.com is an online platform for comparing portfolio management services schemes.

Six schemes generated more than 5 percent returns in October. Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisors–Equity Fund gained 10.31 percent, Renaissance–Opportunities Portfolio (8.05 percent), Agreya Capital Advisors LLP–Exposure Equity Index Strategy (5.62 percent), Fort Capital Investment Advisory Pvt Ltd– Value Fund (5.59 percent), Invesco–Caterpillar (5.57 percent) and Agreya Capital Advisors LLP–Index Multiplier (5.15 percent).

Though these PMSes have not disclosed their stock holdings for October, we have collated a list of top 5 who have disclosed their holdings.

This list of holdings can give investors an idea about the stocks these PMSes bet on but these should not be considered a “buy” recommendations, as fund managers would have their own strategy to back up these investments.

Renaissance-Opportunities Portfolio primarily invests in largecap stocks. Its top 5 holdings are Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL), ICICI Bank Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Inox Leisure Ltd and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Invesco–Caterpillar is a mid-cap focused scheme. Its top 5 picks are Tata Elexsi Ltd, Teamlease Services Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, IRCTC Ltd and Sundaram Fastners Ltd.

Smallcap focused Sundaram Alternates–Rising Stars has Tata Elexsi Ltd, KSB Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd and Greenpanel Industries Ltd as its main stocks. It also has cash and equivalents which also aided in this growth.

Sundaram Alternates–Pace has a multi-cap focused strategy. Mind Tree Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd and PI Industries Ltd are its best picks.

A multi-cap scheme, Invesco–Dawn’s top holdings are ICICI Bank Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd and Ultratech Cements Ltd.

Way forward for investors

As quarterly results and the festival season are behind us, indices are expected to move sideways in the near term, experts said.

“The rich valuations of the Indian market after the sharp re-rating in the multiples of most stocks from their pre-pandemic levels raise the prospects of a pullback in the market and/or modest returns for a ‘longish’ period of time,” Chauhan said.

In these circumstances, investors can look at largecap stocks in sectors like banking, consumption, infrastructure, real estate and IT, he said.

Amit Gupta, Fund Manager–PMS, ICICI Securities, had a different point view. “Going forward, we believe the broader market will have higher possibility to perform as many vendor companies’ share is going to increase in many niche segments,” he said.

Metals, banking, telecom, construction, IT and select consumer discretionary stocks that posted good volume growth were expected to gain, Gupta said.

“Multicap, as a category of MF schemes, is one of the best categories to participate for a normal investor,” Deepak Jasani, Head, Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said.

For investors with a high-risk appetite, smallcap and midcap schemes remain a choice. Largecap schemes are thought to be ideal for conservative investors.

“Any investor should have a mix of multicap (large allocation) and midcap/smallcap schemes (smaller allocation) to have a good mix of returns and risk assumption,” Jasani said.

Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.