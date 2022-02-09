business The sale of IDFC MF: Who are the shortlisted suitors & what’s the PE angle? The domestic mutual fund space has witnessed frequent m&a activity over the past two years with the most recent instance being the sale of L&T MF to HSBC for around Rs 3k crores. The regulator has kept a close eye on PE involvement and has also relaxed the rules to spur fintech participation. So what’s the latest in the ongoing IDFC MF sale process? Who has made the cut and by when can we expect a winner?