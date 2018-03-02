Taurus MF to revise load structure of Taurus Nifty Index Fund from March 1

A diversified mutual fund portfolio ensures that failure in one security or an economic slump affecting one of the funds will not be damaging to your entire portfolio. Here are five things you should know how investing in different mutual fund schemes helps in minimising risk

Taurus Mutual Fund has revised the exit load structure of Taurus Nifty Index Fund with effect from March 1, the fund house said in a newspaper notice today.

The fund house will levy 0.50 percent if units are redeemed within 180 days from the allotment date. At present, the exit load of 0.50 percent is applicable if investments are redeemed within 30 days from the allotment date.

All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.