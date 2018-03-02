App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Mar 01, 2018 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Taurus MF to revise load structure of Taurus Nifty Index Fund from March 1

The fund house will levy 0.50 percent if units are redeemed within 180 days from the allotment date

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Taurus Mutual Fund has revised the exit load structure of Taurus Nifty Index Fund with effect from March 1, the fund house said in a newspaper notice today.

The fund house will levy 0.50 percent if units are redeemed within 180 days from the allotment date. At present, the exit load of 0.50 percent is applicable if investments are redeemed within 30 days from the allotment date.

All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.

tags #Business #MF News #taurus mutual fund

