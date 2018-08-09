App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod to launch a small-cap fund

The open-ended equity scheme will deploy at least 65 percent of its corpus in equities and equity-related securities of small-cap companies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch Tata Small Cap Fund, as per the draft offer document on the regulator's website.

The open-ended equity scheme will deploy at least 65 percent of its corpus in equities and equity-related securities of small-cap companies, and up to 35 percent in equity and equity-related instruments of other companies.

It also has the provision to invest up 35 percent in debt and money market instruments, including units of debt and liquid schemes of Tata Mutual Fund, and up to 10 percent in units issued by real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts.

Other features:
* Plans: Regular and direct
* Options: Growth and dividend
* Minimum application: 5,000 rupees and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
* Exit Load: 1 percent if redeemed or switched-out on or before one year from the date of allotment
* Performance benchmark: Nifty Small cap 100 TRI Index* Fund manager: Rupesh Patel
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 01:41 pm

#Business #MF News #TataÃ‚Â mutual fund

