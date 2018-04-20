App
Apr 20, 2018 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod to launch open-ended balanced fund

Tata Balanced Advantage Fund will deploy at least 65 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments, and equity derivatives


Tata Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s approval to launch an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund, according to the draft offer document filed on the regulator’s website.

The scheme, Tata Balanced Advantage Fund, will deploy at least 65 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments, and equity derivatives, while up to 35 percent of the assets will be deployed in debt, money market instruments, securitized debt and in units of debt and liquid schemes.

Other features:

* Risk: Moderately high
* Plans: Regular and direct

* Options: Growth and dividend

* Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter

* Exit Load: 1 percent on redemption of units within 365 days from allotment date

* Performance benchmark: CRISIL Hybrid 35+65 - Aggressive Index* Fund manager: Sonam Udasi

