HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Mutual Fund revises fund manager of two schemes

Rupesh Patel will manage both schemes replacing Pradeep Gokhale

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Mutual Fund has revised the fund management responsibility of Tata Ethical Fund and Tata Offshore India Shariah Scheme from September 7, the fund house said in an addendum.

Subsequently, Rupesh Patel will manage both schemes, replacing Pradeep Gokhale, who ceased to be the fund manager of the schemes from September 7, the addendum said.

All other features of the schemes will remain unchanged.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 11:12 am

tags #Business #MF News #TataÃ‚Â mutual fund

